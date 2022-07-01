Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.96.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock worth $3,027,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

