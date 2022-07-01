Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 50,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 620,753 shares.The stock last traded at $47.83 and had previously closed at $47.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

