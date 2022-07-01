Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Down 66.9% in June

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. AlphaValue cut Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. SEB Equities raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Danske raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

FOJCY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.12. 5,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,884. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

