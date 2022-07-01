Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.33.

NYSE FBHS opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

