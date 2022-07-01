Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FC. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.13. 180,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $675.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth about $305,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

