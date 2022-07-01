Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRAF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. 5,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin Financial Services has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

