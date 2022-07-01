Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NYSE YMM opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $210.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 747.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 686,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 605,575 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,890,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 503,723 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,447,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

