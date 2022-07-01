Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of YMM opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.52.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $210.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 163,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 81,078 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1,247.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 3,389,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,169 shares during the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,859,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $109,295,000.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

