Furucombo Price Tops $0.0296 on Top Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $910,908.07 and $202,474.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00192766 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.49 or 0.01350123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00082950 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

