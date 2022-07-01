FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.98.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

