GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $563,155.00

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00007688 BTC on major exchanges. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $563,155.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00149179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00463786 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00083160 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015953 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.