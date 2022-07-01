Gatechain Token (GT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.73 or 1.00018568 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

