Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.51% of Generac worth $95,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.14.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,368. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

