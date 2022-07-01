General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) CAO Sells $168,358.30 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.79. 5,352,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

