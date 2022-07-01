General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Issue Dividend of $0.54

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

General Mills has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.