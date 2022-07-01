General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.94-$4.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. General Mills has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 113,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in General Mills by 34.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,026 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

