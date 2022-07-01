General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.50-7.50 EPS.

GM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 624,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,905,559. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,134,000 after purchasing an additional 462,539 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,757,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 246,500 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in General Motors by 18.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,836,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,084,000 after acquiring an additional 450,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

