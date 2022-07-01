General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99.

GM stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.17.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,134,000 after acquiring an additional 462,539 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,757,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 246,500 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,836,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,084,000 after acquiring an additional 450,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

