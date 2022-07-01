GenesisX Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. GenesisX has a total market cap of $16,953.19 and $3.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,543,179 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

