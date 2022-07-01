Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

