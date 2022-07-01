GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Up 203.6% in June

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, an increase of 203.6% from the May 31st total of 132,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. 418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $725.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.58. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.65). GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 134.85% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $249.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

