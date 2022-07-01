Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Update

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GIGA remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Friday. 464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Giga-tronics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.27.
Giga-tronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
