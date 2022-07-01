Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Update

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGA remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Friday. 464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Giga-tronics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

