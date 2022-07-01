Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 104.5% in June

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GVDNY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,736.26.

Givaudan stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 34,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,643. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

