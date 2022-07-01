Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 4,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Crossing Airlines Group (JETMF)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.