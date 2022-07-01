Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 4,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets.

