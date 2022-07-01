Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.48.

NYSE:GPN opened at $110.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

