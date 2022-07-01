Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.48.
NYSE:GPN opened at $110.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.00.
In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments (Get Rating)
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
