Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Down 76.9% in June

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ POTX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,192. Global X Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.