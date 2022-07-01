Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Down 76.9% in June

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ POTX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,192. Global X Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.