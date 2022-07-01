Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,331. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $34.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Get Rating ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 7.13% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

