Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,331. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $34.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.