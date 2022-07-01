GlobalBoost-Y Hits One Day Trading Volume of $225.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $396,925.30 and $225.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,258.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,060.46 or 0.05506607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00029875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00266232 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00611843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00076033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00529525 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

