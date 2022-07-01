GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) PT Lowered to 303.00

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 326.00 to 303.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $299.00.

GNNDY opened at $105.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.69. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $89.30 and a 12-month high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

