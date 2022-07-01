Goodwin Daniel L Grows Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in American International Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

