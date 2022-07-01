Goodwin Daniel L Invests $253,000 in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Goodwin Daniel L owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

EVN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 116,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,757. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

