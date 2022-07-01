Goodwin Daniel L Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

Shares of MCK traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.97. 6,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,246. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $186.61 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

