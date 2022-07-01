Goodwin Daniel L Purchases 1,922 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 45,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.31. 134,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,088,514. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

