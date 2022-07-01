Graviton (GTON) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

