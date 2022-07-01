Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Down 66.1% in June

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 131,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,396. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

