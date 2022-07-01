Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,821,900 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the May 31st total of 1,311,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,038,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 2,913,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

