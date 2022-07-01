Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 290.02% from the company’s current price.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 79.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

