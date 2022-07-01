Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 290.02% from the company’s current price.
NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.73.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.