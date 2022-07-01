Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Now Covered by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:GROV opened at $4.63 on Monday. Grove Collaborative has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

