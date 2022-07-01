Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.53

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 2768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $922.71 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.61%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 51,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

