Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,989,300 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the May 31st total of 2,344,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 906.7 days.
OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 3,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOF)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.