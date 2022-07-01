Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,989,300 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the May 31st total of 2,344,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 906.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 3,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.