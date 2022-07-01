Grupo Nutresa S. A. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:GCHOY)

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0168 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at 9.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 11.01. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a fifty-two week low of 7.50 and a fifty-two week high of 13.53.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A. (Get Rating)
