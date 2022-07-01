Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.50 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.10.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 59.31% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $907.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.64 million. Analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.0876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 1.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.