GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Update

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get GUD alerts:

OTCMKTS:GUDHF remained flat at $7.19 during trading hours on Friday. GUD has a twelve month low of 7.19 and a twelve month high of 8.33.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.