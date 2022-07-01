Guggenheim Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $101.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $175.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a mkt outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.58.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,228 shares of company stock worth $9,624,096. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Etsy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Etsy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

