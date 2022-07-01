H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the May 31st total of 885,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of HISJF stock remained flat at $$15.69 during trading hours on Friday. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.
H.I.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)
