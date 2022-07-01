H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target Raised to 46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 40.00 to 46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock remained flat at $$20.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.