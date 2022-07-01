H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target Raised to 46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 40.00 to 46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock remained flat at $$20.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29.
H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
