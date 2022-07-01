Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Update

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HLG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927. The firm has a market cap of $337.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $44.85.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

