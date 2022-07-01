Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,410 at Morgan Stanley

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,670 ($32.76) to GBX 2,410 ($29.57) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.74) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.75) to GBX 2,650 ($32.51) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Halma from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,386.67.

HLMAF opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

