Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

