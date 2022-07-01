Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.0669 on Top Exchanges

Handshake (HNS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Handshake has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $33.72 million and approximately $36,123.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,154.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.91 or 0.05449971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00264807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.00609165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00075547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.24 or 0.00528566 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 504,206,108 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

